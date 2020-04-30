Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price cut by Aegis from $13.20 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 205,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,400. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $54,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.