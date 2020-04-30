Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hudson worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hudson by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUD shares. UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hudson stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $419.43 million, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Hudson’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

