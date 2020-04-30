Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

