Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,915 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 26,119,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,500,304. The company has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

