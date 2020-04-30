Huntington National Bank Sells 67,546 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,546 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 315,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 94,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,282,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,252,560. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

