iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

