IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

IROQ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

