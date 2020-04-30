II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $633,500.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 52,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,365. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

