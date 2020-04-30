Imperial Capital Raises AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $3.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 409.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,867,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

