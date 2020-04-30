Incent Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $3,533.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

