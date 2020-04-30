Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NGVT stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 804,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,806. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Kelson acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

