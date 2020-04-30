Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 1,123,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

