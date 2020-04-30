Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Major Shareholder Sells 184,800 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 135,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,984. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

