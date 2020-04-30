Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 15,734 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

ARES traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 33,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

