Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Sells 6,017 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $219,921.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 2,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

