Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 47,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.41. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Petmed Express by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

