Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells 3,855 Shares of Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $173,205.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,183,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,984,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $899.47 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. QAD’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QADA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of QAD by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in QAD by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.