Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

