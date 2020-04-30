Interzone Market Cap Achieves $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.02409307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.00 or 0.02885185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00539709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00726747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00074556 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025366 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00521723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

