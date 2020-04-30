Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 151,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.