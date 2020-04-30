Investment Partners LTD. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 950,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.79.

