IoTeX Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Gate.io, Binance and IDEX. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $14.07 million and $1.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03957253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011363 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

