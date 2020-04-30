Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

