iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 287.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 85,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $43.70 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

