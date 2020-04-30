iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

