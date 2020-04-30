iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

