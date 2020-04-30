iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

