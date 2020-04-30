iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Goldstein Munger & Associates’ 3rd Largest Position

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

EFA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. 49,613,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

