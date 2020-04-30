iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 334,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

