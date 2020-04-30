J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

