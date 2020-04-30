J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JDWPY. ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.