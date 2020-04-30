J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDWPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

JDWPY remained flat at $$39.17 on Thursday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

