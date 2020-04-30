J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.61.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

