JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.92 ($11.42).

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 529.40 ($6.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 719.98. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

