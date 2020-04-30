Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,476. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

