Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

