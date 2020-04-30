Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 1,416,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,872. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

