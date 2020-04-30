Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

