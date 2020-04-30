Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto plc ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.62.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

