Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vale SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Vale had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.54%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.26.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 25,386,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,810,156. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 233,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

