Media stories about Jjr Iv Acquisition (TSE:BX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Jjr Iv Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Jjr Iv Acquisition has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.

Jjr Iv Acquisition Company Profile

Biox Corp is a Canada-based renewable energy company. The Company owns over 200 million liters of nameplate biodiesel production capacity at plants located in southern Ontario and Houston, Texas. The Company’s segments include Operating and Corporate. The Company owns and operates an over 60-million liter per annum nameplate biodiesel production facility in Hamilton, Ontario (Hamilton Facility) and an approximately 50-million liter nameplate capacity biodiesel production facility in Sombra, Ontario.

