JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. JMP Group had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

Shares of NYSE JMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMP. TheStreet lowered shares of JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

