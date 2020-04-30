Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 556,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.