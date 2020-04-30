Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $80,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PUB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 3,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,432. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $8,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.