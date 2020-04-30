JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 122,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,910. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.