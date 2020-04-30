Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.02.

Shares of KAI traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $956.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kadant by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 307,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $6,080,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

