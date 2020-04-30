KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $31.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:KBR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,107. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $0. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KBR by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 855,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800,245 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

