Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.84-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85.

NYSE K opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.