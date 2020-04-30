Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KELYA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 279,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $594.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.00. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KELYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

