KeyCorp Weighs in on D. R. Horton Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for D. R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,321. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

